By Keldine Hull

The Mar Vista Music and Art Walk returns to Downtown Mar Vista on Saturday, November 30 from 4 PM to 10 PM. The community driven event will take place on Venice Boulevard, from Lyceum Avenue to Inglewood Boulevard.

According to the Mar Vista Music and Art Walk Facebook event page, “Buying a holiday gift made by a local artist or picking up ingredients at the family-owned grocery store, not only supports our local economies, it promotes more vibrant communities. We hope you come out and support this amazing community!”

The Mar Vista Art Walk began in 2015 when local artists and non- profit Green Communications Initiative joined forces, encouraging neighbors to explore their community. According to the art walk’s website, “Now over 5 years later the Art Walk continues to bring lovers of all the arts together to support one another and the community. Our mission is to grow, learn, and improve the strength of our community of neighbors, artists, galleries, and small businesses.”

Applications are open until November 9 for Los Angeles based artists, musicians or performers who want to participate.

To learn more, visit: https://www.marvistaartwalk.org