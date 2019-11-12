Culver City Raises $25K for Homeless Veterans

Tribute to Heros – Field of Valor honors veterans and first responders in Culver City

By Chad Winthrop

On Veterans Day, 500 flags at the Veterans Memorial Park in Culver City listed the names of veterans and first responders who served the country as part of the first Tribute to Heros – Field of Valor event, which raised around $25,000 for homeless veterans.

The flags were sponsored by residents, businesses and local organizations including the Exchange Club of Culver City and the Culver City Chamber of Commerce.

Proceeds from each flag will be donated to nonprofit New Directions (NDVets) which connects homeless veterans with services. In 2018, over 38,000 veterans experienced homelessness in the United States.

“Founded by two formerly homeless Vietnam veterans and a local advocate for homeless persons, NDVets initially operated out of a five-bedroom home serving eight homeless Vietnam War veterans. They now operate 2 Transitional Housing Programs for veterans on the street in need of housing and 6 Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) facilities in Los Angeles County, along with 6 additional sites that will finish construction by 2020,” said the Culver City Chamber of Commerce.