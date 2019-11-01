Culver City Fire Department Helping Fight Blazes Across State

CCFD aids in combating Palisades, Tick and Kincade fires

By Chad Winthrop

The Culver City Fire Department (CCFD) has been busy the past two weeks throughout California aiding in fighting fires in Pacific Palisades, Santa Claria and Sonoma.

On October 21, when the Palisades Fire broke out in the Pacific Palisades, CCPD Engine 42, Battalion 41 and strike team XLA-1075A aided the Los Angeles Fired Department (LAPD) and cooperating agencies in combatting the blaze that burned over 40 acres over the course of five days.

As soon as the Palisades Fire was knocked down, the CCFD’s strike team XLA-1075A was back at it heading east and aided in combatting the nearly-contained Tick Fire which has burned nearly 5,000 acres in Santa Clarita.

On October 26, the strike team was released from the Tick Fire and reassigned to the Kincade Fire which is currently at 68 percent containment burning in Sonoma County. On October 31 CCFD headed back home after eight days fighting two difference fires.