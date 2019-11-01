November 2, 2019 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Fire Department Helping Fight Blazes Across State

Culver City firefighters after plumbing 4,000 feet of dozer line on the Kincade Fire. Photo: CCFD.

CCFD aids in combating Palisades, Tick and Kincade fires

By Chad Winthrop

The Culver City Fire Department (CCFD) has been busy the past two weeks throughout California aiding in fighting fires in Pacific Palisades, Santa Claria and Sonoma.

On October 21, when the Palisades Fire broke out in the Pacific Palisades, CCPD Engine 42, Battalion 41 and strike team XLA-1075A aided the Los Angeles Fired Department (LAPD) and cooperating agencies in combatting the blaze that burned over 40 acres over the course of five days.

As soon as the Palisades Fire was knocked down, the CCFD’s strike team XLA-1075A was back at it heading east and aided in combatting the nearly-contained Tick Fire which has burned nearly 5,000 acres in Santa Clarita.

On October 26, the strike team was released from the Tick Fire and reassigned to the Kincade Fire which is currently at 68 percent containment burning in Sonoma County. On October 31 CCFD headed back home after eight days fighting two difference fires.

in Uncategorized
Related Posts
The 405 Freeway underpass at Venice Boulevard. Photo: Kai McNamee.
Uncategorized

City of LA to Deploy Mobile Showers Near Venice Blvd Homeless Encampment Today

October 17, 2019

Read more
October 17, 2019

All-day operation Friday By Sam Catanzaro The City of Los Angeles will be deploying mobile showers starting at 9:00 a.m....

The intersection of Pico Boulevard and Sepulveda Boulevard where a fatal hit and run occurred Wednesday. Photo: Google.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation, Uncategorized

Suspect Taken into Custody After Fatal West LA Hit and Run

October 17, 2019

Read more
October 17, 2019

Male victim killed at intersection of Pico and Sepulveda Wednesday morning By Sam Catanzaro A suspect has been taken into...

Two bags and valuables recovered by the Culver City Police Department after pulling over two individuals for illegally riding e-scooters. Photos: CCPD.
Uncategorized

E-Scooter Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Two Burglary Suspects in Culver City

September 19, 2019

Read more
September 19, 2019

Culver City police recover iPad, purse, credit card By Sam Catanzaro The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) arrested two burglary...

Crime + Courts, Featured, News, Uncategorized

Knife-Wielding Man Shot by Security Guard at Third Street Promenade

August 16, 2019

Read more
August 16, 2019

Man who approached armored truck shot, taken into custody By Sam Catanzaro A security guard opened fire at a knife-wielding...

Business, Featured, News, Politics, Traffic + Transportation, Uncategorized

Banning Rooftop Ads on Cars?

March 29, 2019

Read more
March 29, 2019

L.A. City Council considers idea. By Keldine Hull With the rise of digital rooftop advertisements on taxicabs and on-demand rideshare...

Crime + Courts, Featured, News, Uncategorized

Suspect Still At-Large in Santa Monica Scooter Hit and Run

March 26, 2019

Read more
March 26, 2019

41-year-old Michael Ramljak identified as the victim.  By Sam Catanzaro  On Friday, March 22 the victim in a fatal hit and...

Featured, News, Sports, Traffic + Transportation, Uncategorized

L.A. Marathon to Run Through Westside This Weekend

March 21, 2019

Read more
March 21, 2019

By Chad Winthrop On Sunday, March 24, runners from all around the world will lace up their kicks and participate...

Featured, News, Uncategorized

West Los Angeles Biomed Innovator Honored

March 11, 2019

Read more
March 11, 2019

By Staff Writer Michael E. Jung, distinguished professor of chemistry and biochemistry at UCLA, was recently honored for his significant...

Business, Featured, News, Politics, Traffic + Transportation, Uncategorized

Bike Rental Shops in the Era of E-Transit

February 23, 2019

Read more
February 23, 2019

Westside shop owners address burgeoning industry. By Keldine Hull Nearly two years after Bird and Lime debuted their electric scooters...

Entertainment, Featured, Film, News, Uncategorized

“A Private War” – Up Close and Personal

February 16, 2019

Read more
February 16, 2019

By Nick Boyd “A Private War,” based on the career of celebrated foreign war correspondent Marie Colvin, is a harrowing...

Edify Tv, Entertainment, Featured, Lifestyle, News, Uncategorized

Edify TV Video: Would Works

February 15, 2019

Read more
February 15, 2019

By Edify TV Learn about Would Works, an organization that provides woodworking opportunities to individuals experiencing homelessness and poverty in...

Community Calendar, Featured, News, Things To Do, Uncategorized

Interactive Westside Dance Performance in Venice

February 15, 2019

Read more
February 15, 2019

“Façade of Time”, Feb 17, 3:45 p.m. By Staff Writer In an intersection between dance, history and social justice, a...

Edify Tv, Entertainment, Featured, Lifestyle, News, Uncategorized

Edify TV Video: Bel Air Mansion Battle

February 14, 2019

Read more
February 14, 2019

By Edify TV Find out why the father of two of the world’s most famous supermodels is being court ordered...

Featured, News, Politics, Uncategorized

L.A. to Ditch Three Natural Gas Power Plants

February 14, 2019

Read more
February 14, 2019

City looks to divest from fossil fuels. By Sam Catanzaro The City of Los Angeles will not spend billions of...

Crime + Courts, Featured, News, Uncategorized

Culver City Police Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Infant

February 13, 2019

Read more
February 13, 2019

Search for six-month-old continues.  By Sam Catanzaro  The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) is requesting the public’s assistance in locating...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in the Westside and surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR