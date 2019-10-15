October 18, 2019 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Senior With Dementia Missing

Melinda Guttry. Photo: CCPD.

Melinda Guttry last seen Sept. 28 at Sprouts Market

By Sam Catanzaro

The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Culver City senior with dementia who was last seen at a market in the Palms area of West Los Angeles.

According to the CCPD, Melinda Guttry was last seen on Sunday, September 28, 2019, around 3:00 p.m. at Sprouts Market, 8985 Venice Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Guttry is female, 67 years old, 5’8” tall, 170 lbs. and blond hair, blue eyes says the CCPD.

According to the CCPD Guttry suffers from dementia and was wearing a blue top and blue sweat pants when she went missing. Guttry lives in Culver City.

Anyone with information regarding Guttry’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Culver City Police Department Watch Commander at (310) 253-6202.

