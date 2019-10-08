Trains, Cameras to Creative Offices: Allied Model Trains Building Sells for $8.2 Million

Scaled-down replica of Los Angeles’ famed Union Station slated for conversion

By Sam Catanzaro

From trains to cameras and now to creative office space: a building modeled after Union Station in Culver City is slated for conversion.

Last week developer Tovo Capital announced plans to convert the Allied Model Trains building in Culver City into a creative office space. Tovo purchased the project for $8.2 million.

Located at 4411 Sepulveda, the distinctive stand-alone building spanning a full city block was built 1989 as the home of Allied Model Trains, regarded as the Holy Grail of train stores by model train hobbyists. The building is a scaled-down replica of Los Angeles’ famed Union Station featuring curved arched windows, extensive terra cotta tile work and an 18-foot bell tower. Allied Model Trains remained in the building until 2007 when the store moved out and was replaced by Samy’s Camera shop.

Tova will renovate the building into creative office space and says they intend to maintain its distinctive Mission Revival/Art Deco architecture. Plans call for a complete upgrade of the building’s interior, installation of new windows, and the addition of outdoor space.

Tova CEO Ron Harari says the influx of large tech and media companies like Apple, Amazon and HBO, has caused much of the available creative office space in the market to be absorbed, generating a demand for further creative space, particularly for small and mid-sized tech and media companies looking for a foothold in the Culver City market.

“The property’s great bones afford us the opportunity to create a truly one of kind office space, one that includes high ceilings, plenty of natural light and an open floor plan,” Harari said. “With more than 200 feet of frontage along Sepulveda Boulevard, the building provides incredible visibility for creative office users wanting to establish a distinctive identity.”