Artists Galore, Live Music, Eclectic Food trucks, Beer Gardens, Kids Fun: Culver City Artwalk & Roll

Annual day of festivities returns Saturday, October 12th from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. in the Culver City Arts District

By Chad Winthrop

The Annual Culver City Art Walk & Roll Festival will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The festival will feature distinguished artists, live music, eclectic food trucks, wine and beer gardens, kids activities, interactive art experiences and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Enjoy self-guided visits to local galleries, restaurants and retail. Events will take place throughout Culver City Arts District and will include a designated street closure along Washington Boulevard, between National Boulevard and La Cienega Avenue. The event will also feature LA CoMotion’s ReCharge – spotlighting electric mobility on a designated test track,” said the City of Culver City in a press release.

As parking in the area is very limited, guests are encouraged to carpool, bike or take public transportation to the event. The Culver CityBus also offers service near the event. You can call 310-253-6500 or visit the Culver CityBus website to plan your trip. The Arts District is located just one block east of the Culver City Expo stop! Guests are requested to avoid parking in the residential area surrounding the Culver City Art District.

For more information about the Art Walk & Roll Festival visit the event website highlighting activities, gallery events, music venues, performers, and performance times or Facebook.