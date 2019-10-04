Post Office, Coco’s, Valvoline to be Replaced by Mixed-Used Development?

Project at intersection of Sepulveda and Jefferson Boulevards would bring nearly 300 units of housing, 100,000 square feet of office + commercial space to Culver City

By Sam Catanzaro

A Post Office, Coco’s Restaurant and Valvoline in Culver City at the intersection of Sepulveda and Jefferson Boulevards may soon be replaced by a multi-story, mixed-use development with nearly 300 apartments and 100,000 square feet of office and commercial space.

ADVERTISEMENT

Redondo Beach-based 3MR Capital and The John Buck Company are hoping to develop 279 apartments, 55,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space and 51,000 square feet of offices on the 3.4 acre, triangle lot surrounded by Sepulveda Boulevard, Jefferson Boulevard and Machado Road in Culver City.

“The proposed project will bring much needed new rental housing to Culver City and put it near jobs and transit. At the same time, 11111 Jefferson will help activate Sepulveda and Jefferson Blvds. with neighborhood-serving retail and restaurants at the ground level, and significant usable open space along Sepulveda Blvd,” said the developers in a project description. “Street level open space accessible to the public is envisioned as part of the site’s redevelopment as is a public art component. In addition, significant landscape improvements will be made around the entirety of the site to improve the pedestrian experience.”

As part of the project, approximately 836 parking stalls would be provided at street level, in addition to two subterranean levels as well as new on-street parking stalls along Machado Way.

According to the developer, the project will include affordable housing allowing for a height of up to five stories via state density bonus incentives.

The number of units and square footage of the project may still change before an application is submitted to Culver City which will likely be within the next month, according to Urbanize Los Angeles.