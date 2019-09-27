Culver City Parents Sentenced for Tossing Dead Infant into Dumpster

Adam Manson Kiana Williams face six years in state prison

By Sam Catanzaro

A Culver City mother and father have been sentenced to six years in state prison for child abuse after pleading no contest Thursday to stuffing their six-month-old son’s body into a suitcase and tossing it into a dumpster at a shopping mall, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The remains of the child, Jacsun Manson, have not been found yet and may have ended up in a Corona landfill, according to authorities.

His parents Adam Manson and Kiana Williams were taken into custody by police for allegedly breaking into vehicles on January 3, 2019.

During an investigation, the parents told detectives that they were chronic methamphetamine users who woke up on New Year’s Eve in their motel room and found their son’s dead body. Panicking, the said they wrapped and placed the body in a suitcase before tossing it into a trash bin at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw mall.

The case was investigated by the Culver City Police Department and prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Jon Hatami of the Family Violence Division, Complex Child Abuse Section.