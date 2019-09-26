Culver City’s Small Book Press Festival

Saturday, September 21 Wende Museum

Beyond Baroque, the Culver City Arts Foundation and Vagabond are hosting a Small Press Book Festival on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Wende Museum of the Cold War in Culver City.

Small presses around the region are all invited and welcome to join the festival. Tabling is available with a $25 registration fee, according to the City of Culver City. There will be publishing and writing workshops, performances and presentations as well as family-friendly and multicultural activities throughout the day.

All are welcome to this free community event.

Participants include:

Beyond Baroque, The World Stage Press, Tia Chucha Press,Spectrum Publishing, Lummux Press, What Books Press,Green Tara Press, Magra Books, Rose of Sharon Press, UCLA,Paperback L.A. and Prospect Park Books, LITAS-HART Publishing,Community Literature Initiative, Los Angeles Poetry Society, Poets&Writers, Los Angeles Review of Books, Caza de Poesia, Culver City Historical Society, Mayme Clayton Library and Museum, Culver City Crossroads, AK Press, AVEditor, Vagabond … and more.