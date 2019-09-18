Coastal Cleanup Day Come to Culver City

Heal the Bay’s annual event returns September 21

By Keldine Hull

Coordinated by Heal the Bay for the 30th consecutive year, Coastal Cleanup Day returns Saturday, September 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Heal the Bay is an environmental non-profit committed to making coastal waters and watersheds throughout Los Angeles healthy and clean.

According to their website, “Coastal Cleanup Day is an international day of action to protect our oceans, watersheds and wildlife from trash and debris. This massive volunteering effort has an astounding impact on many of our local natural habitats and communities. Heal the Bay proudly coordinates cleanup locations in Los Angeles County in association with Ocean Conservancy and California Coastal Commission.”

During last year’s Coastal Cleanup Day, over 13,000 volunteers participated in removing 59,600 pounds of trash and debris throughout Los Angeles County. Statewide, over 66,000 volunteers worked together to clear 839,629 pounds of trash, and over 20 million pounds of trash and debris were collected worldwide through the efforts of 789,138 volunteers.

According to Culver City Mayor Meghan Sahli- Wells. “For over 20 years, the City of Culver City has participated in the annual Coastal Cleanup Day. We’re proud to continue this tradition to beautify and preserve our environment for the wildlife that also calls Culver City ‘home.’ It also serves to spread awareness about pollution and steps we can all take to reduce single-use products in our daily lives to keep our city, our creek and our ocean plastic-free and trash-free.”

Mayor Wells added, “The City is thrilled to collaborate with the group spearheading this initiative, Heal the Bay, along with all of the other agencies that are making environmental conservation a part of life for all of Southern California.”

Clean-up site locations in Culver City are:

Syd Kronenthal Park

3451 McManus Avenue

Duquesne Avenue

4339 Duquesne Avenue

Overland Avenue

4900 Overland Avenue

Sepulveda Boulevard

5000 Sepulveda Boulevard

The base parking lots of Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook on Jefferson Boulevard

6503 Jefferson Boulevard

To learn more about how to get involved, visit: https://healthebay.org/event/coastal-cleanup-day-2019/