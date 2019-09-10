Affordable Housing? Community Center? Veteran Services? Culver City Public Property up for Debate

Property on Culver Boulevard to be revitalized

By Keldine Hull

The City Council in Culver City is accepting input from the public regarding the reuse of City property located at 10858 Culver Boulevard.

According to the City, for over 40 years, the building at 10858 was rented out by various veteran organizations for a $1 a year lease. The City added, “Over time, the building fell into disrepair and there are structural and non-structural deficiencies that seriously impact earthquake and fire safety.” The last known tenant of the building, American Veterans (AMVETS), officially moved out from the site on November 5, 2018. At the time, no future use for the site had been decided.

During a City Council meeting in early July, 5 potential options were chosen, including affordable housing for artists, modular affordable housing, a multiuse facility, a community center operated by the Wende Museum and a center for veteran services or housing.

An upcoming meeting on September 24 from 6 pm to 9:30 pm will allow community members the chance to voice their opinion about existing options or new ones. The meeting will be held at the Culver City Senior Center, located at 4095 Overland Avenue.

For anyone unable to attend the meeting, written comments will also be considered. To learn more, visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/9QZPZ7B