10 Culver City Families to Become Homeowners in New Housing Project

Habitat LA’s first affordable ownership housing project in Culver City

By Keldine Hull

Ten qualifying families in Culver City are about to become new homeowners. Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles’ (Habitat LA) first affordable ownership housing project in Culver City utilizes vacant land donated by the City on Globe Avenue. The project, which began in June 2018, is set to be completed by the end of the year. Two homes have been completed so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Habitat LA, “The new development features six new detached single-family homes with three bedrooms and two bathrooms and four new attached homes with three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. The homes align with Habitat LA’s commitment to sustainability and efficiency and is part of Habitat LA’s Building a Greater Los Angeles campaign with a goal to invest $100 million by 2020 into revitalizing neighborhoods across greater Los Angeles.”

The passion and support from Habitat LA volunteers is what makes projects like these possible. “Affordable housing is necessary for families to maximize their potential, it allows them the ability to be great and accomplish things that they probably thought that they couldn’t have without the affordable homes,” said Habitat LA volunteer Leana Mason in an interview with Spectrum News 1. “I think this has given L.A. an example that affordable housing is absolutely possible. I think that there are absolutely steps that can be made to set affordable housing as the standard, as opposed to the anomaly.”