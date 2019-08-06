Missing Teen Last Seen in Culver City

Sheriff’s Department asking the public for help locating Kyle James Ruiz

By Sam Catanzaro

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk missing person Kyle James Ruiz who was last seen in Culver City.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit detectives Ruiz (also known as Kyle James Ruizcambaliza), was last contacted on July 23, 2019 at 9:00 p.m., on the 3800 block of Delmas Terrace in Culver City. This is the same block that Southern California Hospital Culver City is located. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department could not confirm or deny if Ruiz was a patient at the hospital, citing HIPAA regulations.

Ruiz is an 18-year-old male Hispanic, 6’0” tall, 280lbs, shaved brown hair, brown eyes with a beard, and has bipolar disorder.

“He lives in the city of Palmdale and his loved ones have not seen or heard from him. They are very concerned and asking for your help located him,” said the Sheriff’s Department in a press release.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org