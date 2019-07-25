Individual With Measles Visited Several Westside Businesses Last Week

Additional measles case confirmed

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) is investigating an additional confirmed case of measles in a Los Angeles County resident who visited several businesses on the Westside.

Other people may have been exposed to measles since public locations were visited by a person with measles while infectious. Potential public exposure location and times were as follows:

7/14/19, Groundworks Coffee, 671 Rose Ave., Venice, CA. 90291, 12:15 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

7/14/19, Frontrunners Shoe Store, 11620 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049, 1:00 p.m. -3:30 p.m.

7/14/19, CVS, 11941 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049, 1:45 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

7/14/19, American Beauty, 425 Rose Ave., Venice, CA 90291, 5:00 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

7/15/19, Comerica Bank, 12001 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049, 2:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

7/15/19, California Chicken, 2401 Wilshire Blvd., CA Santa Monica, CA 90403, 8:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

7/15/19, Groundworks Coffee, 811 Traction Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90013, 3:45 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

7/16/19, Equinox Gym, 201 Santa Monica Blvd., CA Santa Monica 90401, 7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

There is no known current risk related to measles that exists at these venues at this time.

Anyone who may have been at these location on those dates may be at risk of developing measles for up to 21 days after being exposed. People who were in the location above around the same time should:

Review their immunization and medical records to determine if they are protected against measles. People who have not had measles infection previously or received the measles immunization may not be immune and should talk with a health care provider about receiving measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) immunization.

Contact and notify their health care provider as soon as possible about a potential exposure if they are pregnant, an infant, have a weakened immune system and/or are unimmunized.

Monitor themselves for illness with fever and/or an unexplained rash from 7 days to 21 days after their exposure (the time period when symptoms may develop); if symptoms develop, stay at home and call a healthcare provider immediately.

“For those who are not protected, measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that initially causes fever, cough, red, watery eyes, and, finally, a rash,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “Measles is spread by air and by direct contact even before you know have it. The MMR immunization is a very effective measure to protect yourself and to prevent the unintentional spread of this potentially serious infection to others.”

This case involves travel outside of the US and is not linked to the outbreak reported earlier this month, nor to the outbreak reported in April of this year.