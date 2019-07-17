Vielmetter Gallery Leaves Culver City

By Keldine Hull

While companies like Amazon and Apple are following through with plans to move into Culver City, Vielmetter gallery has closed its Culver City space and will be moving all operations to its Downtown location. Formerly located at 6006 Washington Boulevard, Vielmetter opened its Culver City location in 2010, a decade after the gallery was originally founded. The Culver City location officially closed its doors during the July 4 weekend.



According to the gallery’s owner, Susanne Vielmetter, it made sense to expand Downtown. “Our artists and collectors absolutely love our downtown gallery and we have so many more possibilities,” said Vielmetter in an interview with Artnews. Vielmetter continued, “We had a great 10 years in Culver City, but now it is time to move on!”



ADVERTISEMENT

Vielmetter gallery represents over 40 artists, most of which are based in Los Angeles. The expansion will include two added exhibition spaces, bringing their total footprint Downtown to 24,000 square feet from 11,000 square feet in its opening year. At 8,000 square feet, the Culver City location was significantly smaller. Vielmetter will host its first show in the newly expanded location in September featuring the work of Louise Fishman.

