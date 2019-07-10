Apple Ramps Up Culver City Hiring as Company Builds Full Production Studio

Apple Music hiring in Culver City increasing as well

By Sam Catanzaro

Apple, who plans on employing more than 1,000 people at their new Culver City corporate offices by the year 2022, has already begun to ramp up their hiring for their music streaming service and a future entertainment production studio.

For the first time, Apple is hiring as many people in Culver City for its Apple Music team as they are at their Cupertino headquarters. This week, Apple listed 12 Apple Music job openings in Culver City just a week after 12 listed were posted for their music service team in Cupertino.

This uptick in hiring is not limited to just Apple Music, posting job openings recently for everything from content creators to legal staff as the company looks to make its new 128,000 square-foot Culver City production facility. The facility will be the creative and productive hub for the company’s upcoming Apple TV Plus streaming meant to compete with Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Since late 2018, hirings at Apple in Culver City have doubled. According to the New York Post, Apple is looking to build a studio that would resemble a “Focus Features-esque award contender” with big names on board already such as Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, and Reese Witherspoon.