Former Santa Monica High School MLB Pitcher Skyler Skaggs Found Dead



Los Angeles Angels pitcher found dead in hotel room

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angeles Angeles starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday in Texas. Skaggs, who was 27, attended and pitched for Santa Monica High School.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no immediate information on the cause of Skaggs’ death.

“It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas,” the Angels said in a statement. “Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his entire family during this devastating time.”

Skaggs was with the Angels in Texas when he was found unresponsive in his hotel room, according to police, and pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they are investigating the incident, but no foul play is suspected at present.

Skaggs was born in Woodland Hills and grew up in Santa Monica where he graduated from Santa Monica High School in 2009 when the Angels drafted him in the first round.

Skaggs’ mother Debbie spent more than three decades coaching the softball team at SAMOHI to a string of league titles and a pair of Southern California championships.

Skaggs would have turned 28 on July 13, had become a regular in the Angels’ starting rotation. He struggled with injuries repeatedly over the past three seasons but persisted to become an important starter for the Angels.

The left-handed Skaggs had recently pitched on Saturday, allowing two runs in 4 1/3 innings in a 4-0 loss to Oakland.

“We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.