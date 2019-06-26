Glock Pistol, Heroin, Fentanyl, Meth Seized After Culver Traffic Stop

Culver City Police arrest three suspects in major drug bust

By Sam Catanzaro

The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) has shared details about a routine traffic stop conducted earlier this month, resulting in the arrest of three individuals for possessing multiple firearms and a large amount of narcotics.

According to the CCPD, on June 18 officers conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Sentra bearing Washington state plates.

“During the traffic stop, the driver advised that he had a firearm in the center console. The driver and two additional passengers were detained and safely removed. Officers recovered a loaded Glock .45 caliber pistol, $7k in cash and a kilogram of tar heroin,” CCPD said.

All three individuals were arrested and taken to the station and booked accordingly.

In addition, the CCPD says that while conducting follow-up at the station, detectives discovered that the three suspects had shipped four boxes via FedEx and USPS. The packages were located and held pending further investigation. According to CCPD, detectives obtained a search warrant and seized over 500 pills of Fentanyl and over 16 pounds of crystal methamphetamine.