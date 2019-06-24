The Best Places to Buy Furniture in LA This Summer

By Brittany Brodeur

Summer can be an amazing time to remodel your home! However, we’re sure you’ll agree that designing and furnishing a home, while worth it, can be a complete and total headache at times. Between finding the right colors, design style, and more, things can get complicated pretty fast. Throw in the fact that Los Angeles has so many options, the whole process can seem overwhelming. But, you’re in luck, we are here to help! We all want a convenient experience where we can find quality furnishings, with great designs, hopefully nearby. That’s where we come in. We went ahead and did the dirty work by sorting through the many furniture and design stores that call L.A. home.



So without further ado, here are some of the best options addressing your L.A. furniture needs (sorted by area).

Eastside / Downtown:

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s start with the Eastside and just like anyone would tell you, the east side of town along with downtown is experiencing a resurgence of art galleries, furniture stores, and more! This couldn’t be more exciting and that’s why when we stumbled upon, Sunbeam Vintage, there’s no wonder why we fell in love. Having two locations (one in Highland Park and one in downtown), Sunbeam specializes in vintage furnishings that are colorful, bright, and work perfectly in almost any space (no matter the size). Just walking in their locations and you’ll immediately feel inspired to shake things up and change the way your home looks!



Here are the two items that stood out to us the most (you can even purchase today!):



The first item is a Pink Velvet Knoll 1970s Barrel Chair that’s reupholstered and retails for $1,200. I mean who wouldn’t want a vintage pink velvet chair?

The second item is a vintage, travertine and brass coffee table that retails for $425. The best part is that it can work in almost any space. It is the perfect coffee table to cozy up around and lay out a charcuterie board for your guests to indulge and imbibe around.

Both items are for sale and are available in their new Downtown L.A. location (814 S Main Street, Los Angeles, CA 90014)



Westside:

Located at Platform in Culver City, Tom Dixon is a furnishing, design, and high-end decor brand based out of the U.K. Being the only, Los Angeles location, Tom Dixon affords you the luxury of seeing the space while also giving the ability to shop online. Their Fan Chair Natural is a modern spin on a British design classic. It retails for $1,900. Also found at the space are plenty of accessories and Instagrammable moments at the Platform center. 8820 Washington Blvd #101, Culver City, CA 90232



Valley:

Next time you’re in the valley head over to Midcentury LA located in the heart of NoHo (North Hollywood). This location boasts over 45,000 sq feet of mid-century inspired furnishings and decor! Their best-sellers are lounge chairs and sofas that have been designed in a variety of styles and colors including neutral browns and off-white cream tones. The founder was a software-developer and founded the store over 15 years ago! 5333 Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91601

South Bay | Long Beach:

Our next spot is located in the heart of Long Beach. Urban Americana is a mid-century and vintage dream. Their top two sellers are their mid-century modern fireplaces (that’s right! – they retail around $1K+) along with their mid-century sofas. So if you are in the Long Beach area, go ahead and make a visit to their 16,000 sq ft warehouse! 1345 Coronado Ave, Long Beach, CA 90804



So whether you are into vintage, modern, or mid-century, there are options for furnishing your home, and it has never been easier for us Angelenos. Whether you are in the Valley, Westside, Downtown, or even Long Beach there are options from local to international brands that specialize in modern, mid-century, and vintage furnishings.