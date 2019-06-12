Rent Freeze for Culver City?

City Council to discuss a possible moratorium on rent increases

By Sam Catanzaro

Culver City is one of the most expensive places to rent an apartment in the United States and to address this reality, next week Culver City City Council will discuss the possibility of imposing a rent freeze.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a recent survey released by Apartment Guide, Culver City is the fifth most expensive place to rent a studio apartment in the country at an average at $3,098 per month. Culver City is also among the most expensive places to rent one and two-bedrooms apartments shows the survey.

On Monday, June 24 at their regular meeting, Culver City City Council will discuss its options regarding a moratorium on rent increases. Culver City, unlike the City of Los Angeles and the City of Santa Monica, does not have any form of rent control policy in place.

Just this week, the City of Inglewood passed a rent control ordinance that implements a 5 percent cap on rent increases, at a meeting Tuesday, June 11.

In 2018, the County of Los Angeles passed a rent control ordinance for unincorporated LA communities.

Regardless of what action Culver City City Council takes next week, the city will be partially bound by the Costa Hawkins Act, a California law that prevents municipalities from imposing rent control on single-family homes and apartments built after 1995.