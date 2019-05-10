Culver City Car Show Revving Up the Fun Saturday

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 11

By Keldine Hull

Automobile enthusiasts will be flocking to Veteran’s Memorial Park this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the 16th Annual Culver City Car Show. Hosted and organized by the Culver City Exchange Club, the event is free for spectators and will include a gourmet food truck court, beer garden, and over 400 classic cars, hot rods, muscle cars, trucks, specialty vehicles, custom cars and motorcycles. Live entertainment will be provided by Chris Ameruoso, Dair Band, and Red Surf Band.



According to Culver City Exchange Club member Lorena G., “Expect a beautiful show, beautiful cars, a lot of people, and very good food rain or shine. It’s a lot of fun. There’s a lot of things to see and buy. If you like cars, it’s a great time.”



Some of last year’s trophy winners include Leif Gantvoort for Best Rat Rod, Denny Tustin for Best Corvette, Thomas Solis for Best Mustang, and Barbara Carter for Best Chevelle. With over 40 different trophies up for grabs, other categories include Best Chevy, Best Street Rod, Best Muscle Truck, Coolest Corvair, Best Ford, Best Low Rider, and the coveted Mayor’s Choice Award.



The Culver City Exchange Club is a volunteer based national service organization committed to serving and improving Culver City through funding for community- based organizations. Made up of members who reside, own businesses, and work in the Culver City area, other local groups they support include the Culver City Youth Health Center, the Culver City Senior Center, and Culver City Little League. Active within the community throughout the year, the Culver City Exchange Club also hosts the annual Culver City 4th of July Fireworks Show and Children’s Disability Carnival in the fall.



All are welcome and encouraged to attend the Culver City Car Show. Parking is free at the Sony Pictures parking structure, and spectators are reminded to avoid parking in residential neighborhoods. Furry friends are not allowed.



To learn more, visit: http://www.culvercitycarshow.com