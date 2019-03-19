Holistic Approach of Ananda Integrative Medicine

By Staff Writer



From spin classes, to juice cleanses, Westsiders are known for being on top of the latest health trends. Ananda Integrative Medicine, a health center located in the heart of Brentwood, helps patients not only be healthy but address the root cause of issues.

“Integrative Medicine treats the root cause rather than just treating the symptoms with increasingly expensive pharmaceuticals and or surgery. This more patient-centered approach allows for greater time with patients to identify their main sources of discomfort or barriers to optimal health,” said Reshma Patel, P.A., CEO & Founder Ananda Integrative Medicine. “The Westside was a natural choice to open my practice. The Westside is known for healthy living and well being and Ananda Integrative Medicine is the next level in providing healthy optimal living and longevity experiences to our neighborhood.”

Patel, who received her B.S degree in Biological Sciences from UC Irvine and a Masters Degree in Medical Science from St. Louis University earning Physician Assistant degree, Nutrition Genomics (understanding how the whole body responds to food), Pharmacogenomics (how genes affect a person’s response to drugs), bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (reduce side effects of hormone imbalance such as hot flashes and fatigue), Precision Medicine, Detoxification, Anti-Aging, Restorative Medicine and Nutrition.

“I believe nutrition is in our genes, and our personalized approach can guide you to optimal health. Nutrients alter not only health but also disease initiation, progression and severity. You are extremely unique, and through DNA testing, we can empower you to take control of your health. The same goes for how we respond to drugs. Each of us is different, and at Ananda, we can individualize treatment based on that,” Patel said. “Issues related to the gut, environmental toxins, or mineral and vitamin deficiencies have grown exponentially in recent decades and are common in many of the patients I treat.”

Before opening Ananda Integrative Medicine, located at 11950 San Vicente Blvd, Suite 110, Patel spent 14 years practicing family medicine, urgent care and occupational medicine in the Los Angeles area. In addition, she has trained with Integrative Medicine physicians while continuing her education in nutrition, Nutrigenomics and became certified in bioidentical hormone replacement therapy. It was her experience practicing “traditional” medicine that led Patel to get involved with Integrative Medicine.

“After years of practice in a traditional medicine environment, I began to realize I was practicing ‘sick care’ in a system that was profit-centered, and disease-focused. I knew I wanted to practice a more natural, patient-centered form of wellness and found Integrative Medicine as my solution,” Patel said. “By providing patients with a natural approach to health, we get to the root cause of their health issues, allowing their body to heal by removing barriers and replacing deficiencies.”

Unlike traditional medicine where different specialists often serve patients with a specific set of symptoms, Integrative Medicine can benefit anybody interested in understanding the root cause of their health issues or diseases. And according to Patel, when it comes to Integrative Medicine, one can never be too young to seek care.

“The earlier anyone starts optimizing their health, the longer they will sustain their lifestyle and comfort into the aging process,” Patel said, adding “Integrative Medicine is also excellent for people diagnosed with high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, and thyroid problems who no longer want a pharmaceuticals only approach to these diseases.”

Other services offered at Ananda Integrative Medicine include infrared sauna treatments and vitamin injections, both of which provide patients a wide range of health benefits.

“Infrared saunas are an effective tool for natural healing and prevention. Benefits include: relaxation, detoxification, pain relief, blood pressure reduction, improved circulation, skin purification, anti-aging, wound healing, cell health muscle recovery and immunity,” Patel said. “Vitamin injections are great for boosting energy, metabolism, promoting better mood, immune support and thyroid support.”

Ananda Integrative Medicine also offers nutrigenomic services, allowing patients to develop a personalized plan to achieve optimal health based on their genes.

For more information about Ananda Integrative Medicine’s services, visit AnandaIntegrativeMedicine.com/Services, call (424) 259-2089 or follow on Facebook @AnandaIntegrativeMedicine and Instagram @anada_integrative_medicine. To book an appointment, click HERE.