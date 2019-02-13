Culver City Police Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Infant

Search for six-month-old continues.

By Sam Catanzaro

The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) is requesting the public’s assistance in locating infant Jacsun Manson, a six-month-old child of parents who were recently arrested.

On January 25, 2019, Jacsun was reported missing to the CCPD by the Los Angeles County Department of Child and Family Services. The LAPD had recently arrested Jacsun’s parents, and at the time of their arrest, the parents were not with Jacsun.

According to the CCPD, Jacsun’s parents are currently incarcerated and are in the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. They have been identified as Adam Manson and Kiana Williams. Police say Adam Manson has aliases of Adam Owens and Adam Jackson.

According to witnesses, Jacsun was last seen on December 31, 2018, with his parents, before their arrest.

“It is believed that Jacsun’s parents stole a blue 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser, the vehicle is missing a bumper and the license plates have likely been removed. The family was seen in this vehicle, and are known to frequent of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard. The PT Cruiser has not been recovered,” CCPD Chief of Police Scott Bixby said in a press release. “Multiple interviews have been conducted with Jacsun’s parents and family members. To date, we have not been able to locate Jacsun.”

Anybody with information as to Jacsun’s whereabouts is urged to contact the CCPD. During business hours contact Detective Raya at (310) 253-6318. After business hours, please contact the Watch Commander at (310) 253-6202.