Valentine’s Day on the Westside

By Keldine Hull

Valentine’s Day is upon us, and the Westside is filled with festivities for couples, friends and anyone else looking to venture out on the unofficial holiday of love. While some restaurants book weeks in advance, dining out is undoubtedly one of the most popular things to do on Valentine’s Day. But in a city filled with diversity and entertainment, dining out isn’t your only option. For those of you looking to make this Valentine’s Day a memorable one, here’s a list of our top three picks for Valentine’s Day festivities you won’t want to miss. Whether you’re in a relationship with a significant other, going solo, or toasting the night with your closest friends, each event has a little bit of something for everyone.

1. Valentine’s Day Brushes and Bites

1453 14th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404

Paint: Lab’s Valentine’s Day Brushes and Bites offers Valentine’s Day inspired art sessions that run from Thursday, February 14 to Saturday February 16. Tickets range from $30 to $55 a person and include champagne, strawberries and other delicious treats. Visitors can opt to either have an instructed or uninstructed class. Either way, Brushes and Bites is a perfect Valentine’s Day event for couples looking to express their affection through art or friends looking to have a good time. To learn more, visit: http://paintlab.net/category/specials-prices/

2. Valentine’s Day Escape Reality Magic Show

1418 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401

For anyone looking to add a little magic to their Valentine’s Day festivities, the Valentine’s Day Escape Reality Magic Show is the perfect blend of magic and entertainment. Steve Spill is the owner and magician behind Magicopolis and has spent a lifetime surrounded by magic. According to Spill, the Valentine’s Day Escape Reality Show is something you won’t want to miss. “Besides a big magic show- floating ladies, mind reading, slight of hand – included in part of the show is a magic class. There’s a party favor bag of magic tricks for everybody. There’s also included a champagne or sparkling cider toast for everyone who comes. We have a magician at the bar doing magic tricks before the show.” The show runs from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM. For more information, visit: https://magicopolis.com

3. Malibu Wine Safaris

Malibu Wine Safaris combines wine with adventure to create a unique experience perfect for couples and singles alike. According to Customer Care Lead Molly Philbin, “Malibu Wine Safaris offers multiple tours each day. Each tour takes the guest through Saddlerock Ranch, which is an 1,100-acre vineyard in the Santa Monica Mountains. These tours include guided wine tastings and meeting some of the animals on the property such as Scottish Highland cows, water buffalo, alpacas, llama, zebras, and even a giraffe!” Philbin continues, “We offer five different Safaris tours, so there is a tour that will appeal to everyone!” Tours range between an hour and thirty minutes to two hours long. Since Valentine’s Day falls on a weekday, Philbin suggests booking tickets a week to two weeks in advance. Weekend spots sell out months in advance, so it is recommended to give yourself enough time and plan ahead. For more information about tickets and how to get there, visit: www.lasafaris.com.

When it comes to the Westside, Valentine’s Day is more than just a day for romance; it’s a day to celebrate love in all its forms with the people you care about most.