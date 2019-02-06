UCLA Lab Explosion Injures Individual

1 person rushed to hospital Feb. 5

By Staff Writer

On Tuesday, February 5, a male individual at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) was sent to the hospital after getting injured in a lab explosion.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) the explosion occurred around 2:18 p.m. Tuesday. According to Amy Bastman of the LAFD, the blast involved acetone. At the current time, the chemical mixture is unknown.

At the time of publishing, LAFD crews and UCLA staff are conducting damage assessment.