Prowler Faces Multiple Charges from Santa Monica Police

Police seeking additional information on Charles Marcell Newman.

On Wednesday, January 23, the Santa Monica City Attorney’s Office filed charges on Charles Marcell Newman, a 41-year-old male, for his possible involvement in a series of prowling incidents and vehicle thefts.

Following a preliminary investigation by the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), detectives developed information leading to Newman as the primary suspect involved in a series of crimes:

On January 14, 2019, at about 3:12 a.m., a suspect attempted to make entry through the front door of a residence at the 700 block of 25th Street.

On January 16, 2019, at about 1:28 a.m., a suspect attempted to make entry through the front door of a residence at the 400 block of 24th Street.

On January 16, 2019, at about 4:30 a.m., a vehicle theft occurred at the 500 block of 21st Place.

On January 21, 2019, at about 2:45 a.m., a vehicle theft occurred in the 400 block of 14th Street.

On January 21, 2019, with the assistance of the Los Angeles Interagency Metropolitan Police Apprehension Crime Task Force (L.A. Impact) – Group # 25, Newman was located in the 500 block of South Flower Street in Los Angeles and taken into police custody.

Newman was booked at SMPD Jail.

Newman has been charged with two counts of 647(h) PC – Prowling; 10852 CVC – Vehicle Tampering; 496 PC – Receiving Stolen Property; 290 PC – Failure to Register as a Sex Offender; and 3056 PC – Parole Violation. Newman remains in custody without bail pending future court proceedings.

Anyone with information related to Newman or the described crime series is encouraged to call Detective Tavera at (310) 458-2256; Sgt. Flores at (310) 458-8488; or the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8491.