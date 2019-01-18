Google Moving Into Former Westside Pavilion

Tech giant to occupy over 500,000 square feet of office space.

By Sam Catanzaro

Google is expanding its Westside presence as the tech giant will rent almost the entire former Westside Pavillion shopping center on Pico Boulevard.

The property will be renamed to One Westside with Google set to occupy 584,000 square feet of office space, according to property owner Hudson Pacific Properties. The redevelopment will cost around $400 million, and Google has signed a 14-year lease that will begin in 2022 upon completion of construction and build-out tenant improvements.

The former Westside Pavillion was once one of Los Angeles’ premier shopping malls, but in recent years had fallen behind to competition as shopping centers like Westfield Century City and the Grove have gone through renovations and the Rick Caruso’s Palisades Village has opened its doors.

Given One Westside’s prime location just steps from the Expo Line light rail’s Westwood/Rancho Park station, proximate to the I-405 and I-10 freeways and immediately adjacent to the residential enclave of Cheviot Hills, developers are hoping Google’s presence will bring the property back to its former glory.

“Google’s selection of One Westside demonstrates the strength of the Los Angeles tech and media industries, and exemplifies the type of creative office space that is in demand from large tech and media tenants,” Victor Coleman, chairman and CEO of Hudson Pacific Properties, said in a statement.

One Westside, with construction expected to commence later this year, will be a first-of-its-kind conversion from landmark shopping mall to Class A creative office space. Designed by architecture firm Gensler, the project repurposes high ceilings and a multi-level atrium and skylight, allowing for natural light-filled interiors. Up to 150,000-square-foot floorplates provide hyper-flexible open layouts, while 45,000 square feet of expansive exterior terraces and patios with 15-foot wide folding glass walls create a seamless indoor-outdoor environment. The property also features a rooftop amenity space with a garden deck and direct bridge access to the Landmark Theatre, Westside Tavern restaurant and in-line retail shops.

“Google’s been a proud member of the Los Angeles community since 2003. We’re excited to continue investing in the community as part of Hudson Pacific and Macerich’s adaptive reuse project at One Westside,” said RG Kahoe, Google’s Real Estate Project Executive for the Southwest.

The announcement was met with enthusiasm from local lawmakers, including Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who tweeted that the development will lead to a thriving business scene on the Westside.

“[Google] & [Hudson Pacific Properties] are making powerful investments in L.A. & the genius of our people by turning part of the Westside Pavilion into offices. When the jobs of tomorrow go near transit hubs, we create opportunities for every community to thrive & be part of defining the future,” Garcetti wrote.