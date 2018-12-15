Local Service Helping Moms Fund Ride Sharing

Moms can now make referrals to earn ridesharing saving rewards with Recruiting for Good.

By Staff Writer

Recruiting for Good based in Santa Monica, California is rewarding referrals made by moms that enable the staffing agency to connect candidates to companies; with ridesharing gift cards.

“We love to reward moms who make a difference savings. Join us to save time and money driving the kids to camp, school, or sports activities; enjoy gift cards to your favorite ridesharing company (Hop Skip Drive, Lyft, Kango, Uber, and Zum too),” said Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman.

How do moms sign up for this ridesharing savings service? Recruiting for Good will invite L.A. moms who make a difference in the community (church, nonprofit, or school); to participate in their collaborative funding service.

“Are you a mom in L.A. that makes a difference and wants to save money on ridesharing? Come to our Summer Camp Fair at Capital One Cafe, on January 12th, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to sign up in person and qualify for our personal service and enjoy saving rewards,” Cymerman said.

Camps include Camp Awesome, Camp Galileo, Good Dirt LA, Learn to Surf, Moo Moo Musica, SHIELD Women’s Self Defense, Star Education, Steve & Kate’s Camp, and Summer 4 Fun and nonprofit Single Moms Planet!

Attend Fun Summer Camp Fair at the Santa Monica Capital One Cafe on January 12th, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to get to know local camps. Moms who make a difference can sign up for future summer camp scholarship savings.

“We created the fair to deliver inspired information in a personal and meaningful way (by selecting a diverse group of 10 camps),” Cymerman said.

Fund Summer Camp and Ridesharing Savings is funded by Recruiting for Good. Our fun purpose is to help moms who make a difference prepare their kids for tomorrow’s jobs by investing in enriching life experiences that inspire creativity, help kids find their passion and grow from within. Their purposeful funding service is confidential and personal. They meet moms to explain how recruiting referrals work; and how funding happens. To learn more visit www.FundSummerCamp.com



Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain them to find the best talent in Accounting, Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales professionals. Their cause is to help fund summer camp. Men and women join to help fund camp scholarships and earn exclusive love life rewards. Our goal is to help fund $100,000 in camp scholarships; and reward them to moms who we personally know, and make a difference.

To learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com.