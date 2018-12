By Edify TV

The Palisades’ Holiday Hullabaloo has been bringing fun and joy to the community since 1949, with a Santa appearance, hot chocolate and more.

“My favorite thing to do here is everything,” says a five-year-old attendee.

Find out more about this 69-year-old Westside tradition in this video made possible by Boardwalk 11 Karaoke Bar.