Mirror Media Group Acquires Palisades News

By Staff Writer

The Mirror Media Group (MMG), publisher of Westside Today has come to an agreement to acquire the Palisades News, giving MMG its seventh local media outlet in the West Los Angeles area.

Palisades News is a bi-weekly publication that is home delivered for free to all homes of the Pacific Palisades. The acquisition also includes the URL www.palisadesnews.com and the existing social media handles @palisadesnews.

ADVERTISEMENT

T.J. Montemer, President of the Mirror Media Group says that adding Palisades News to the MMG family was a natural fit for both their readership, viewers, followers and advertising partners.

“With the addition of the Pacific Palisades market, the Mirror Media Group now reaches more local residents than any other media outlet in the West L.A. area, both local and large market players included, which will give our advertising partners unparalleled access to Westside communities via print, video, and web and finding those Marketing/PR solutions all under one roof will give an edge to our advertisers,” Montemer said.

With the addition of Palisades News, the Mirror Media Group now has the Santa Monica Mirror, Yo! Venice, Brentwood News, Century City–Westwood News, WestsideToday.com and The Pride LA – L.A.’s largest and oldest LGBT+ media outlet.

The first issue of Palisades News under the Mirror Media Group will hit the homes of the Pacific Palisades this Friday, December 7.

“We couldn’t be more excited to serve the Pacific Palisades community!” Montemer said.