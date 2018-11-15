Boy Arrested in Culver Shooting

Culver City Police Department arrest male juvenile in relation to 10/11 shooting.

By Sam Catanzaro

The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) have arrested a minor suspected of shooting an individual that occurred on October 11 in Culver City.

At 3:50 p.m. on October 11, 2018, CCPD officers responded to a radio call of service relating to a shooting that had just occurred in the parking lot of the Studio City Village Shopping Center at 10900 Jefferson Boulevard.

“Upon their arrival, officers located the victim of a shooting. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later provided a description of the suspect to detectives. After conducting a thorough investigation, detectives identified the shooting suspect,” reads a CCPD press release.

On November 9, the CCPD obtained arrest and search warrants regarding the suspect in the shooting, leading to the arrest of a male juvenile suspect. The age and name of this suspect have not been made available at the present time.

This case is still ongoing and anybody with additional information about this incident is urged to contact CCPD Detective Arney at 310-253-6347.