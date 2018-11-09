Malibu Fire May Force Pacific Palisades Evacuations

Residents urged to avoid PCH, keep an eye out for small fires.

By Sam Catanzaro

As the Woolsey Fire burns through 10,000 acres of Ventura and Los Angeles counties, forcing evacuations in over 75,000 homes in Malibu, Calabasas and Thousand Oaks, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) warns that the Pacific Palisades, adjacent to Santa Monica, may be forced to evacuate at some point.

“Malibu is being evacuated right now and that may end up trickling into the Pacific Palisades in some point in time,” said LAFD Captain Dusty Clark.

LAFD’s Captain Clark told Westside Today that while there has been no uptick in fire activity on the Westside, due to the dry and hot Santa Ana conditions, small fires have the potential to spread rapidly.

“Maintaining access through your community is imperative right now,” Captin Clark said. “This means keeping fire hydrant access clear, everybody should have a more heightened sense of awareness, staying vigilant, keeping an eye out for the potential for small fires that could end up having a rapid spread of growth and maintain your situational awareness with the media and staying up to date with any evacuations taking place.”

According to Captain Clark, while Bell Canyon and Malibu are the two closest areas to Santa Monica currently under education, the Pacific Palisades may be forced to evacuate at some point in the future.

The City of Santa Monica sent an emergency notice at about 1 p.m. today saying the northbound PCH from the McClure Tunnel to the northern city limits is shut down until further notice. In addition, all westbound on-ramps to the I-10 within the City of Santa Monica are closed until further notice.

This closure will allow emergency personnel to use all four lanes of the PCH southbound from Malibu Canyon Road. to the 10 Freeway in Santa Monica for vehicular evacuees, to assist with immediate evacuations in the Malibu and the surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a red-flag fire warning that will remain in effect through Friday night. Follow the SMFD and LAFD on Twitter @santamonicafd and @LAFD for the most up to date information. Sign up for emergency alerts in Santa Monica at https://www.smgov.net/Departments/OEM/Stay_Informed.aspx. For the latest information on road closures and fires, please monitor https://www.chp.ca.gov/home/california-wild-fire-resources.