Westside Man Sentenced for Leading Police on Deadly PCH Pursuit

Venice man pleads no contest.

By Staff Writer

Kevin James Hicks, a 23-yeard old from West Los Angeles has pleaded no contest for a deadly November 2017 incident in which Hicks struck and killed a landscaper Juan Castillo walking on the Pacific Coast Highway while leading police on a chase in a stolen car.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Melissa Opper Venice resident Kevin James Hicks entered his plea on October 13 to one felony count each of: fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s motor vehicle causing death, driving or taking a vehicle without consent with a prior, assault with a deadly weapon and DUI causing injury.

The deadly pursuit occurred on November 29, 2017, when the defendant drove a stolen Mazda 6 on the PCH, leading police on a pursuit after officers initially pulled him over near Ramirez Mesa Drive in Malibu. Police stopped pursuing the defendant as he drove at a high rate of speed soon before he struck Juan Castillo, 28, who was walking on the right shoulder, according to the prosecutor.

The case, LA087357, was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Lost Hills Station.