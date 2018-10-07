Affordable Housing Units Coming to Westside

12 units of low-income housing proposed as part of 116 unit complex.

By Sam Catanzaro

An unidentified developer has submitted a proposal to construct a 116 unit apartment complex on the Westside at 10306 Santa Monica Boulevard. According to documents filed by the developer with the Los Angeles Department of City Planning, this project would include 12 units of housing for low-income residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Five apartment buildings, constructed in the 1950s, would be torn down in the process of building this 93,200-square-foot apartment complex.

The project would be located near public transit centers, including the future Metro Purple Line Extension. Because the developer is both building this project near public transit and because there will be affordable housing included, they hope the City will allow them to build the structure beyond what Los Angeles City Code allows.

In exchange for building near public transit, and for supplying affordable units, the developer is hoping to secure approvals to build more than 67 feet taller than what city code allows and with less open space.

Accord to the project description filed with the Department of City Planning, the developer is seeking these exemptions under the Transit Oriented Communities (TOC) guidelines. TOC was created by Los Angeles as part of Measure JJJ, a successful 2016 ballot proposal that required Los Angeles to develop new programs to incentivize affordable housing near mass public transit centers.

Property records show that development site is owned a company named Nesbro Santa Monica Properties, LLC, which has the same address listed as California Landmark Group, a notable West L.A.-based multifamily developer.