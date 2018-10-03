The 5 Best Luxury LA Rental Properties Guaranteed to Impress

By Staff Writer

For the discerning renter in Los Angeles, finding the perfect home is more than just where to hang your hat. The savviest developers take that into consideration. The 3 rules of real estate used to be location, location, location but the best developers supplement location with amenities like security, hospitality and services.

“Luxury development is on the rise, those who demand quality have a lot to choose from and smart developers know that. If residences want to stand out, they have to put the style in lifestyle.” said Davina Potratz, Director of the New Development Division of The Oppenheim Group.

So, with all this in mind, we’ve created a list of five outstanding properties located throughout Los Angeles guaranteed to impress even the most particular Angeleno.

Argyle House



Combining classic glamour with modern opulence, Argyle House is an 18-story boutique collection of luxury apartments designed by LARGE Architecture, with exquisite interiors by Marmol Radziner. Located in Hollywood near Hollywood and Vine, Argyle House is in the center of the entertainment world, just steps away from the notable Capitol Records building!

Each home has a private outdoor balcony to enjoy the breathtaking views of Los Angeles and the Hollywood Sign, as well as floor-to-ceiling windows including solar shades throughout and blackout shades in bedrooms to ensure a relaxing atmosphere!

From a 24-hour attended lobby with concierge service, to an incredible home manager and move-in coordination from Life Simplified by Related and Hello Alfred, residents will have more time to enjoy some of the incredible amenities Argyle House has to offer. Some of the other amenities include landscaped terrace with an outdoor pool, spa and lounges, barbecue grills and outdoor dining, entertainment lounge with bar, fitness center with Techno Gym® equipment, library lounge with fireplace, conference rooms, residents-only pet spa and dog run, and exclusive access and offers from neighborhood partners including Equinox, Dream Hotel and Tao Group, as well as a residents-only car share program!

http://www.argylehousela.com/

1755 ARGYLE AVENUE

LOS ANGELES, CA 90028

213.269.5339

AKA 8500 Sunset



The Apartment Residences at AKA is an eight-story collection of contemporary luxury apartments located on the iconic Sunset Strip in the epicenter of West Hollywood at 8500 Sunset Boulevard. Every detail in each apartment has been carefully selected to maximum light, space and flow and some apartments even feature private balconies so you can enjoy the spectacular WeHo views!

With an airy plaza right outside your door including renowned lifestyle brand Fred Segal and Tesse Restaurant to trendy hot spots such as Soho House and Eveleigh around the corner, AKA is situated at the center of West Hollywood ensuring residents that vibrant and electric lifestyle they might have been missing!

Some of their remarkable amenities include their Resident Services team assisting residents with special requests as well an intimate private screening room, exclusive resident café and lounge encompassing a seamless indoor/alfresco environment and a high tech fitness center!

http://www.8500sunsetapartments.com/

8500 SUNSET BLVD.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA 90069

310.492.7425

The Line Lofts



The Line Lofts by Wilshire Skyline are new modern, classic, luxury apartments located in the bustling heart of Hollywood, but nestled in a quiet street off Hollywood Blvd.

With iconic restaurants, theaters and bars just steps away and entertainment hot spots such as Musso & Franks and the Grauman Chinese Theater just around the corner, Line Lofts is the perfect sanctuary to everyday LA living!

Architecturally designed by local starchitect, Zoltan Pali of SPF:a and interiors designed by global hospitality legend, Gulla Jonsdottir, every detail was designed with creative living in mind. Each spacious apartment includes open living spaces, luxury kitchens and double-pane architectural windows offering spectacular views and generous natural light in every unit – creating an inspiring atmosphere for every resident!

The intimate community is limited to just 82 luxury apartments promoting a sense of privacy for the residence. Line Lofts offers a curated living experience for those expecting more from urban apartment living, including amenities such as The Sky Lounge on the penthouse-level with sweeping views of the Los Angeles skyline, The Recreation Room indoor/outdoor space with full kitchen adjacent to pool deck, pool and spa, The Wellness Spot, and to top it off they are a pet-friendly community – so it’s the perfect spot to start your home with the extended family!

https://www.thelinelofts.com/

1737 N. LAS PALMAS AVE

LOS ANGELES, CA 90028

323.870.6497

The Proper



The Proper is a 22-story, high-rise, modern, luxury apartment with a rigorous WELL building certification (the country’s first of its kind)! Located in Hollywood’s nexus of Columbia Square, right down the street from the Hollywood Palladium!

Offering furnished and unfurnished apartments finished with best-in-class materials, panoramic views with a stunning view of the city, the apartments are designed with floor-to-ceiling windows giving the apartments an open and modern feel!

With resort-style amenities such as call-ahead valet and on demand housekeeping and wellness experts, The Proper offers 24-hour Proper Concierge services with on-call experts that can be arranged quickly and quietly via the Proper app! Creating a social world filled with cultural curation, some of the other exclusive amenities include poolside cabanas, indoor and outdoor hideaway rooftop bar and lounge, which offers various events, screenings and live music!

https://www.properhotel.com/residences/hollywood/

1550 N EL CENTRO AVE

LOS ANGELES, CA 90028

323.465.7767

Harlow Luxury Apartments Culver City



Harlow Culver City are modern, sophisticated, luxury apartments located in the heart of Culver City walking distance from downtown Culver City, and Sony Pictures Studios! It’s the perfect location if you travel frequently between the Westside and Hollywood!

On a mission to deliver the A-list lifestyle, these elegant apartments are designed with an open floor plan to let all of the California sunshine in! They even have loft floor plans, which are ideal to help you spread out! Other amenities include, a 24-hour on-call service team, a comfortable resident lounge (The Parlor), a private conference room (The Editing Bay), a fire pit on the sixth-floor (The Hughes Terrace), a state-of-the-art fitness center (Flex Lab), on-site retail and restaurants (The Shoppes at Harlow), and two distinct courtyards with lush landscaping (The Gardens). Outdoor picnic areas are also available throughout the community as well as pets with limitations.

https://www.liveharlow.com/culver-city/harlow-culver-city

9901 WASHINGTON BLVD

CULVER CITY, CA 90232

310.504.3888