Catch and Release

1 of 3

Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) began a concerted Bird and Lime catch “education and enforcement campaign on the beach bike path,” July 20. According to a tweet sent out on the day by SMPD, “E-Scooters are not permitted on the beach bike path, in parks and on sidewalks. Please remember to obey the rules. These e-scooters were left by riders to avoid a ticket.” Word on the street is that the impounded scooters were released back to their owners without charge. However, City of Santa Monica staff told The Mirror that a scooter street campaign Wednesday, July 25, saw 105 traffic stops and 59 citations, mainly for riding without a helmet. Fines range from $100-$200.