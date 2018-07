First Republic Bank already has a formidable presence in Century City. In addition to its current 1888 Century Park East location, the financial institution just announced plans to expand by leasing 100,000 square feet of the building to the Chicago firm BDO USA. After moving in the new accounting company next year, First Republic plans to move downtown to S. Flower Street, one in a series of moves from Century City businesses to the Arts District area of downtown.

