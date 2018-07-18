Possible Jail Time for Brentwood Faux Pharma Bros

Two Brentwood-based brothers are facing potential jail time for creating a fake pharmacy in order to distribute OxyContin.

Berry and Dalibor Kabo used stolen personal information to fill bogus prescriptions for a wide array of painkillers from Percoset to Vicodin through the made-up pharmacy Global Compounding. Using this front, the brothers were able to move over 100,000 oxycodone pills alone over the course of 2 years. Originally convicted in January of 2017, the brothers now face sentencing today.