Gloveworx Gym Expands to Century City

After a delicious carboloading session at Westfield Century City’s “Eataly,” mall-goers have a new fitness option that’s only a hop, skip and a jump away. Gloveworx, a training gym whose original location opened in Santa Monica in 2015, has just started up a Century City location located in Westfield.

Founded by boxer and current boxing coach Leyon Azubuike, Gloveworx started as a small gym on Wilshire Boulevard specializing in training classes for boxing. Today, Gloveworx offers full classes or one-on-one sessions for folks looking to get in shape and try their luck in the ring. The new location is now open at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd. in Century City.