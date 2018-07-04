Celebrating America in Santa Monica

Thousands of Santa Monicans came together Saturday evening, June 30, for the annual Celebrate America event on Corsair Field at Santa Monica College.

All involved hailed the event as a complete success, with many dressing up for the occasion and making it a highlight of the summer calendar.

“This is one event that we just never miss,” resident Cathy Stoole told The Mirror. “It’s something that we look forward to every year and it’s just always so much fun!”

Traveling from Inglewood into Santa Monica for the celebration, family of four, the Prince’s, said that their kids have grown up with the celebration as part of their lives; so much so that young Samuel attended when he was only 4 months old.

“I think that’s why he sleeps so well!” joked Wendy Prince. “He got used to fireworks and loud music at such a young age!”

The event saw an entire afternoon of entertainment take to the stage, with most attendees brining in blankets, picnics and comfy lounging equipment.

There was also the opportunity to find out more about Santa Monica College, learn about the arts’ programs, Broad Stage and KCRW, before the main event – fireworks!