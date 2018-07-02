New Research Shows Century City May Have an Earthquake Problem

A recent New York Times article gives Century City residents cause to worry about retrofitting.

Last week, a team of experts in the earthquake prediction field met in L.A. to discuss new research which shows that parts of L.A. are not as earthquake-ready as we might think.

“There are going to be large changes coming,” Norman Abrahamson, a seismologist at the University of California, Berkeley, told conference members. “We now know how far-off our ground motion models have been.”

The new research will affect Century City in particular. Per the New York Times: “In some areas of Los Angeles County like Century City, Culver City, Long Beach or Santa Monica, the new projections nearly double the previous estimates for the type of ground shaking that is most threatening to a tall building.”