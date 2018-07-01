July 4 Parade Gears Up

Preparations are well underway for the very popular Ocean Park Associations’ 12th annual Fourth of July Parade on Main Street.

A mainstay on many residents’ calendars, this year’s event will take the traditional route from Pico down Main and winding through to the beach. This year, “diversity” is the event’s theme.

“With the imaginative participation of our businesses, non-for-profits, clubs and individual groups, this is going to be a fun one,” said Jeff Jarow, OPA Vice President and Chair of the Parade. “Now in its 12th year, we’re proud to have the parade return as one of the events that truly brings all walks of life from our community together – a trait unique to Santa Monica as a diverse city.”

Thousands are expected to line Main Street, Wednesday July 4 from 9.30 a.m. when the parade kicks off from the assembly point at the Civic Center.

The theme of “Bringing Communities Together” is aimed at celebrating diversity, with parade organizers calling on “local residents, service and family groups, along with businesses, to participate, volunteer and cheer on the parade as it marches down Main Street.”

The parade theme is also reflected in this year’s diversity of its participants, according to the organizers. Local historian “Mr. Ocean Park History” Richard Orton; Riley Gerlach, a 4th grader at Roosevelt Elementary who won the 2018 Miss Amazing California Pageant and was crowned the “Pre-Teen Queen”, representing Santa Monica at the pageant that provides opportunities for girls and women with disabilities to build confidence and self-esteem in a supportive environment; State Senator and born-and-raised Santa Monican Ben Allen; former Mayors including Judy Abdo, Assemblymember Richard Bloom, Ruth Goldway, Paul Rosenstein, Nat Trives and Denny Zane; and businesses and residents from all neighborhoods will be represented.

“I hope to see your family out enjoying the patriotic festivities that Wednesday morning!” Jarow exclaimed.

For more information or to take part and volunteer head to: santamonicaparade.com.