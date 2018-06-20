Save the Date: COAST is Coming to Santa Monica This Fall

WHAT: The City of Santa Monica presents COAST, its annual open streets event celebrating community, art, and sustainability. More than two miles of city streets will be closed to cars and open for people to stroll, bike, and roll. Attendees will indulge in delicious food, listen to live music, enjoy world-class art, and experience the community’s public spaces in a new, reimagined way.

WHEN: Sunday, October 7, 2018

WHERE: The event will be held on approximately two miles of car-free streets in Downtown Santa Monica, including Ocean Avenue from Wilshire Boulevard south past City Hall and Tongva Park, as well as all of Main Street to Marine Street.

ADMISSION: The general public is invited to attend the free, open streets event.