“Off the 405” Concert Series Returns to the Getty

It’s not officially summer until the Getty announces its official line-up for Off the 405, the popular series that transforms the Museum into one of L.A.’s greatest places to see live music.

This year’s slate follows the series’ thrilling kick-off event held on May 19 featuring L.A.’s own Allah-Las, whose beachy tunes drew record crowds. Each show features a DJ set by local tastemakers and special guests starting at 6 p.m. Visitors can wander in the galleries and roam the Central Garden throughout the evening. Cash bars in the courtyard feature local beer, cocktails, and a special menu of snacks.

OFF THE 405 LINE-UP:

June 23 brings Peaking Lights Family Band, featuring beloved L.A. electronic duo Peaking Lights in a special expanded format featuring a group of 15 musicians and dancers, including drummer Onochie Chukwurah of Fela Kuti’s original band. Peaking Lights’ Aaron Coyes and Indra Dunis have released five albums and many recordings that combine elements of dub, reggae, Krautrock, disco, and psychedelic pop. This unique musical project is a raucous celebration of diverse of rhythms and sounds, combining electronic and African rhythms and psychedelics, dubbed out through Peaking Lights’ “echodelic” filter. DJ set by Aquarium Drunkard.

Psych rock band FEELS comes to the Getty Center stage on July 14 . This native Los Angeles rock band is fronted by the electrifying Laena Geronimo. Their bold, edgy pop music and high energy live shows match raw power with authentic emotion. FEELS walks in the footsteps of PJ Harvey, The Slits, and Patti Smith, while joining the ranks of fellow L.A. noisemakers Oh Sees, La Luz, and Ty Segall. Seemingly destined to play music, Geronimo is the daughter of “human metronome” drummer Alan Meyers of DEVO and played classical violin with the Los Angles Junior Philharmonic before she transitioned to louder enterprises. She is joined in FEELS by guitar and keys player Shannon Lay, bassist Amy Allen, and drummer Michael Perry Rudes.

For more info, head to getty/360.