This Friday: Wine, Music, and Art at Barnsdall Art Park

Ready to make the most of the summer? Head to Barnsdall Art Park this Friday, June 22, to sample the first of their wine and art days.

“With stunning views overlooking the City, the four-acre Barnsdall Art Park in the heart of Hollywood welcomes Angelenos—21 years and older — to sip wine, picnic and watch the sunset for another not-to-be-missed season of wine tasting at this iconic cultural destination, which features Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House, a world-class art gallery, art center and theatre on its campus.

Ongoing partner Silverlake Wine curates their fine selection of boutique artisanal wines and there are rotating food trucks on offer each week. Music is presented by KCRW’s DJs and this year’s series will also feature several globally-themed evenings, matching food and wine.”