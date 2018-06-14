Taking a Step Back in Louis Vuitton Time

Saturday, June 9, marked the closing weekend for Louis Vuitton’s Time Capsule. The exhibition presented a comprehensive look at the history of the international fashion brand. From travel trunks to handbags the temporary exhibition drew in people visiting the Westfield Century City.

The exhibit was held inside The Atrium, and was open to the public from May 18, to June 10. Curators for the exhibition explained that “hand-selected objects and documents from the Louis Vuitton archives” were displayed in six different rooms. Walking through the time capsule guests could view the various designs from different eras. The selected pieces highlighted Louis Vuitton’s response to technical innovations such as intercontinental and transcontinental travel via boat, train, plane and automobile.

Attendee Chris Krake returned over the weekend for a second Time Capsule walkthrough with his family.

“I thought it was too cool to pass up” he told Santa Monica Mirror. “The execution is really well done, the exhibits are great, the media in the other room is fantastic… [items] from an era that is long gone, but it still keeps going with newer products.” Krake is a designer with Gensler, an architecture firm based out of San Francisco.

Curators of the Louis Vuitton time capsule exhibition covered the House’s history which spans more than 160 years.

“After creating trunks for rail travel, Louis Vuitton anticipated the development of the motor car and unveiled the first prototype of its Car trunk in 1897; accessories and luggage followed,” exhibit curators said.

From designers, to locals, to out-of-towners, the exhibition attracted a wide range of visitors over the course of its residency, including international models May Musk and Eric Ruthford. The pair posted to their respective Instagram accounts with “#LVTimecapsule,” while Ruthford added that they were both discussing their next piece of Louis Vuitton luggage.

Leading out to the exit, a multimedia display illuminated the walls and a luggage trunk. At the exit, a visual timeline of key dates within the Louis Vuitton history, including: “1821: Birth of Louis Vuitton,” “1875: Creation of the Wardrobe Trunk,” “1901: Creation of Steamer bags, the forerunner of soft bags,” “1982: Louis Vuitton opens on Rodeo Drive,” and “2018: Appointment of Virgil Abloah as Men’s Artistic Director.”

