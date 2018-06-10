A Fabulous Mess at Bergamot

Sunday, June 3 saw the Kiwanis Club of Santa Monica hold their inaugural Make A Mess Day at Bergamot, and by all accounts, it was a resounding success.

Kids had free range to try their hand at imaginative art projects as they roamed at least 18 stations of colorful creative hands-on art-making materials. Projects manned by gallery owners, architects and young volunteers from the community lined the outdoor walkways of Bergamot.

“It was an idyllic scene on a gorgeous Santa Monica day that does not appear often enough in our over-scheduled society – hundreds of kids, parents, friends and volunteers engrossed in creating art – a win/win event in so many ways!” organizers said.

The idea was conceived by Kiwanis Club President Phil Brock and produced in tandem with the merchants at Bergamot and the Santa Monica Arts Commission.

For more information on Kiwanis events head to: http://kiwanisclubsm.org.