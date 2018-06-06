TroyGould Gains Corporate Attorney

TroyGould, the Century City-based firm, has just added Brenda Natarajan to their team. The law firm brought on the corporate attorney to help with “private equity, mergers and acquisitions, family-owned business and middle-market transactions,” according to a press release.

“We’re delighted to have someone with Brenda’s background in mergers and acquisitions, LLC operating agreements, and accounting,” said Dale Short, head of TroyGould’s corporate division. “Brenda has broad experience, excellent academic and professional qualifications and ambition to be an important part of the future of our department and the firm.”