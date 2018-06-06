The Hunt for the Best Westside Donut is On

The great donut run of 2018 is finally here, and all of the West Side’s premier donut shops are competing to grind out the top contender. From June 1-30, you can hit some of L.A. top shops to find the donut that hits the spot for you. There’s only one question. Where to begin? Donut Trek has provided a helpful map for your dining and scavenger-hunting pleasure:

Whether you live in Brentwood, Inglewood, or West L.A., you can probably find something you like, from Century City’s Randy’s Donuts gold dust-glazed offering to Trejo’s Mango Chile donut in Hollywood. Happy dunking!