Amazon to Open New Bookstores in L.A., Starting With Pacific Palisades

Last year, Amazon opened it’s first brick-and-mortar bookstore location in Los Angeles. The lucky location? Westfield Century City, of course. After the successful trial run, the company has decided to expand its literary footprint across Los Angeles, with a new location set to open up in Pacific Palisades. In addition to new stores opening up in Maryland and Colorado, Amazon Books will be one of the new stores to claim space in the new Palisades Village, a development that will look like a “walkable main street” created by the same developer who brought us the Americana at Brand.

ADVERTISEMENT